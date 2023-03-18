Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $190,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

