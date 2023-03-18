Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,737,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $184,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

