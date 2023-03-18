Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,695,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $161,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

