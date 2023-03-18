Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 102,758 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,892,665 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 102,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $180,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

eBay Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.