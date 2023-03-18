Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,513 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $204,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,455.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,509.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,379.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.