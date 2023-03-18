Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,818 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,183,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $202,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.35. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $243.79.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

