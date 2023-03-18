Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,900 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $194,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.32.

ODFL opened at $331.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

