Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,681 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $191,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

ARE opened at $120.87 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.48 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day moving average of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

