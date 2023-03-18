Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 183,692 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 183,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $176,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 455,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,161,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $129.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average is $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

