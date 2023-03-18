Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,246 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $189,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total value of $4,906,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,263,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.15.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $690.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $720.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $772.01.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

