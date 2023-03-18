Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 25,481 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,435,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $173,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 807,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

