Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,214 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,336,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $205,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More

