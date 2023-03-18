Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $413.80

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.80 ($5.04) and traded as high as GBX 444.15 ($5.41). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 432.60 ($5.27), with a volume of 5,833,957 shares.

BDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($5.92) to GBX 499 ($6.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 509 ($6.20) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.52) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 480.29 ($5.85).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 453.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 413.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 831.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 6,923.08%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

