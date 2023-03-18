Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. Basf has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Basf had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

