Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.