Berenberg Bank Reiterates €309.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €309.00 ($332.26) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($263.44) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Allianz Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of ALV opened at €200.05 ($215.11) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €218.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €197.10. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($222.37).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
