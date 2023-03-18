Berenberg Bank Reiterates €309.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €309.00 ($332.26) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($263.44) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ALV opened at €200.05 ($215.11) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €218.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €197.10. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($222.37).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.