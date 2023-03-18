Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,164.87

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,164.87 ($14.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,211 ($14.76). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,173 ($14.30), with a volume of 753,183 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.63) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,435 ($17.49).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,215.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,164.87. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,788.62%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

