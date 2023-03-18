Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in February

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLKLF shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of safety devices and cloud connected services. The firm operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

Further Reading

