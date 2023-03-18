Blade Air Mobility, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blade Air Mobility’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,732.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,776,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,065 shares of company stock valued at $80,036. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

