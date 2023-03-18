Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Blue Line Protection Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service, security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others, financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency, training, and compliance services.

