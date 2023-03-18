BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.82

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNPGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €53.82 ($57.87) and traded as high as €55.00 ($59.14). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €52.71 ($56.68), with a volume of 8,644,803 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.82.

BNP Paribas Company Profile



BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

