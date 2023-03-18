BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.82

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €53.82 ($57.87) and traded as high as €55.00 ($59.14). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €52.71 ($56.68), with a volume of 8,644,803 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

