Boeing (LON:BOE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.67

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.67 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 202.62 ($2.47). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 200.58 ($2.44), with a volume of 23,663 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

