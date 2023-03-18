BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 214,758 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Power Corp of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 52,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 98,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 152,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.6 %

BWA stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

