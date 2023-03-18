Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 222,690 shares changing hands.

Botswana Diamonds Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a market cap of £9.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.92.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

