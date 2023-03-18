Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $29.38 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

