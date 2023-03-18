Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires 5,525 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $383,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,096,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 82,800 shares of company stock worth $998,260. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

