Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 195.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vector Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vector Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,351. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VGR opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

