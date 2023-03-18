Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after acquiring an additional 801,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.
Insider Activity
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PLTR opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.86.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.