Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,534 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $657,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 149.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

About Sotera Health

SHC opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

