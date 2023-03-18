Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,963 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 5.3 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.