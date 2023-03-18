Bridgefront Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.