Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 92.8% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 159,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,393,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $105.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHT. B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.