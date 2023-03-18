Bridgefront Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Barclays by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Shares of BCS stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

