Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,404,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 478,275 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 2,503.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 30,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $13.07 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

