Bridgefront Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 380.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 109,638 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE SCS opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $805.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $826.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Steelcase Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.



