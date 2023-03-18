Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $154,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:KOS opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

