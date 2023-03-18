Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $160,000 in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $123,000.
NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
