Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $160,000 in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $123,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $378,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,266,049.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $378,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,266,049.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,616 shares of company stock worth $2,412,900 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.