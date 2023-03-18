Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $182,000 in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.92 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

