Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $69,000 in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 327,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.65 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,712.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,712.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,654,033 shares in the company, valued at $25,346,015.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,647 shares of company stock worth $2,373,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

