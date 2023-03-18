Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $71,000 in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after buying an additional 458,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 108,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 2U by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in 2U by 100.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 786,800 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $590.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

