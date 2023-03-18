Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $92,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after acquiring an additional 332,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 259,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 861,574 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,927,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,226,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93,931 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Price Performance

SABR stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.