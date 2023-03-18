Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

