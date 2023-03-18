Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,287 shares of company stock worth $6,178,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.