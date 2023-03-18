Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 365.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC opened at $11.69 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

