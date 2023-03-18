Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GT shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.07 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.