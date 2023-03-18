Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 545,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,053,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 135,034 shares during the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $637.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.64.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

