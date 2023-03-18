Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PTGX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of PTGX opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.01. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

