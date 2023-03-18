Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,225 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

