Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.76. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.29 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

