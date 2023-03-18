Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in United Microelectronics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 31.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. Bank of America started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

